THORNTON, Colo. — Brandon Lee Sugg, 25, was sentenced Friday to 55 years in prison in the 2017 assault and murder of a homeless man who was beaten to death behind a shopping center in Thornton.

The body of 47-year-old Brian McGreevy was found in a dumpster enclosure on May 25, 2017, behind the Sunrise Village Shopping Center at 9071 Washington St., according to a press release from the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office. Some homeless people, including Sugg and his girlfriend, had been staying at the location.

McGreevy had been beaten with a baseball bat, which was later found in a dumpster several miles away.

Sugg's girlfriend told Thornton police that Sugg admitted to killing McGreevy after an argument.

About two weeks earlier, Sugg had beaten McGreevy with a tricycle because McGreevy was "spouting ideas about religion," according to the release. McGreevy was hospitalized for 10 days with a brain hemorrhage, facial fractures, and other injuries.

Sugg fled to Arizona after the murder and was arrested in June 2017 in Phoenix.

Sugg was sentenced Friday to 40 years for second-degree murder and 15 years for first-degree assault for the earlier attack.

