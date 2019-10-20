DENVER — A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Denver's Montclair neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.

A spokesperson for the Denver Police Department (DPD) said it happened at around 9:40 p.m. at North Quebec Street and East 7th Avenue.

DPD said there was a fight that led to the man being shot. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No suspect information was available Saturday night, but police do not believe there is any threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.