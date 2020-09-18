Man seriously injured in shooting, Denver Police investigating

The shooting took place on the 4000 block of North Quebec Street, police said.

DENVER — Denver Police Department (DPD) said officers are investigating a shooting that took place early Friday morning.

DPD said an man was shot on the 4000 block of North Quebec Street, which is located in northeast Denver near the Park Hill neighborhood.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to DPD.

DPD did not release any suspect information, or any additional information on the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

