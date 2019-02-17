ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A neighbor dispute over a parking spot in Arapahoe County has ended in gunfire and handcuffs Sunday afternoon, according to law enforcement.

A 31-year-old man and his 46-year-old neighbor had been feuding over a parking spot for some time near Eaglecrest High School close to Centennial city limits until the 31-year-old opened fire, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said. He is being held on suspicion of attempted murder.

The pair lives across the street from one another, according to Deborah Sherman with the Sheriff's Office, and had been arguing over text and decided to settle the matter at East Crest High School. It is not clear at this time which person - the shooter or the victim - suggested the duel. However, only one gun was brought to the parking lot, Sherman said.

9NEWS

According to the Sheriff's Office, a passer-by called at 9:20 a.m. to report the shooting. A few minutes later, the suspect called and told dispatch he'd shot his neighbor and that he'd been attacked by his neighbor earlier in the day. He told police he was going to go home, Sherman said, and deputies responded there.

He came out of his house and said the gun was in the car and the suspect was taken into custody, the Sheriff's Office said.

Only a single shot was fired, according to Sherman.

The 46-year-old was rushed to an area hospital for treatment. No word on his status, but the Sheriff's Office is expected to release more information.

The identities of either party involved has not been released.

Witnesses at the scene told 9NEWS that the pair had been fighting over the parking spot for some time.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS