Man shot outside Adams County motel

The shooting was reported at the Deluxe Motel in the area of 55th Avenue and Federal Boulevard just before noon, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) are investigating after man was found with a gunshot wound to the back near a trailer at an Adams County motel shortly before noon on Friday.

The shooting was reported at the Deluxe Motel in the area of 55th Avenue and Federal Boulevard around 11:55 a.m., according to a Facebook post from ACSO.

Responding deputies found the victim unconscious on the pavement in front of the trailer. Detectives and members of the Special Enforcement Team (S.E.T.), responded to the location along with members of the ACSO Crime Scene and Laboratory Team.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses, neighbors, and others, and examining electronic and physical evidence, according to ACSO.

The victim was transported by EMS to Denver Health Hospital for treatment and there is no word on his current condition.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the ACSO Detective Division or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.