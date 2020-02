DENVER — Police are investigating a shooting following a verbal confrontation, the Denver Police Department (DPD) tweeted Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 5300 block of N. Atchison Way in Montbello, DPD said.

An adult male suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound, and the suspects fled the area, DPD said.

No information on the suspects was released.

