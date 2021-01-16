Man shot at party in Adams County, Sheriff's Office says

An argument at the party ended with one person shot and transported to a hospital, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — An argument at a party ended with a man being shot in the stomach early Saturday, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting about 4:45 a.m. Saturday in the area of West 83rd Place and Sherman Street, a Sheriff's Office spokesman said. That's just west of Interstate 25 and south of West 84th Avenue.

Four people had arrived at a party there. An argument ensued, and one shot was fired. The victim, a man in his 30s, was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his stomach, the spokesman said.

The four suspects left the scene. It wasn't clear whether they left on foot or in a vehicle, the spokesman said.

Investigators were on scene gathering information, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or at metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

