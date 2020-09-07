Aurora Police arrest suspect after Thursday morning shooting

A man was shot on Peoria Street near the UCHealth Anschutz medical campus, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police Department (APD) said a suspect is in custody after a man was shot Thursday morning.

APD said the shooting took place at 1355 Peoria Street, which is just south of the UCHealth Anschutz medical campus.

A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting, and APD said the suspect and the victim know each other.

APD did not have any immediate information on the victim's condition available.

At 11:35 a.m., APD said that there is still a heavy police presence at the scene, and asked the public to avoid the area while officers investigate.

Anyone with information should contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

