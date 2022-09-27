Man shot by police died by suicide, coroner says

The shooting happened in the area of East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way, which is in Denver near the border with Aurora.

AURORA, Colo. — A man who was shot by Aurora Police officers in Denver on Saturday died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Office of the Medical Examiner said.

The Denver Police Department, which is investigating the shooting, said it began when Aurora Police officers saw a suspected stolen car in the area of East Exposition Avenue and South Ironton Street. At about 3:30 p.m., officers tried to contact the two men in the car while it was parked at a gas station at the intersection of East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way.

Uniformed officers approached the driver, identified as 31-year-old Anthony Edwards, as he was walking out of the store, DPD said. Edwards immediately ran east across South Galena Way and into an empty parking lot.

As he ran, officers verbally identified themselves as police officers and gave commands to stop, DPD said.

Edwards drew a handgun and pointed it at officers, and one officer fired once at Edwards, DPD said. It was unclear whether the shot hit Edwards, who continued running north across East Alameda Avenue, pointing the handgun at the officers, DPD said.

Two officers fired a combined five shots, DPD said. At the same time, Edwards shot himself in the head, police said.

Edwards was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

DPD said that one Aurora officer fired two rounds and another fired four rounds. DPD did not say how many of those rounds hit Edwards.

DPD said the number and location of the officers' gunshots were part of the medical examiner's investigation.

The coroner's office determined that Edwards died by suicide.

DPD conducted interviews and reviewed body-worn camera video to determine the timeline of the shooting, the department said.

Police contacted and initially detained the passenger in the car, but that person was ultimately not arrested, DPD said. They said the car had been reported stolen in Denver in June.

