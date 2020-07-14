Man fatally shot while playing with gun in Aurora

Abiel Vigil, an acquaintance of the victim, faces a charge of manslaughter, Aurora Police said.

AURORA, Colo — A suspect is in custody following a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Aurora late Monday night, according to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department (APD).

The shooting was reported shortly before 11:30 p.m.Monday at the Bella Terra Apartments in the 15400 block of East Evans Avenue, according to the tweet. That's just north of the intersection of South Chambers Road and East Iliff Avenue.

A 28-year-old man was shot and found wounded in the breezeway of an apartment building, APD said. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. His name will be released by the Arapahoe County coroner once next of kin have been notified.

Abiel Vigil, an adult male acquaintance who was with the victim at the time of the shooting was taken into custody at the scene.

The preliminary investigation found that Vigil and the victim were playing with a gun owned by Vigil, and the gun discharged striking the victim in the chest, APD said.

Vigil, 38, was arrested for manslaughter and is being held on a $25,000 bond.