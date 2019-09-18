WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A man was shot by SWAT officers while they were attempting to serve a search warrant in Westminster on Wednesday morning, according to Westminster Police Department spokeswoman Cheri Spottke.

A SWAT team was at a home in the area of 71st Avenue and Hooker Street at about 5:45 a.m when they encountered a man with a gun. At some point, Spottke said the suspect pointed the gun at officers. Officers then opened fire and struck the suspect.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was transported to the hospital. The severity of his injuries are unknown at this time. No officers were injured, Spottke said.

Hooker Street is currently closed between 71st and 72nd avenues as police investigate the incident.

SKY9

SKY9

