Man shot after interrupting car thieves

The man was shot in the leg but is expected to survive his injuries, according to Aurora Police.

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora man was shot Tuesday evening after he interrupted a group of people trying to steal his car, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said.

The shooting happened in the 18000 block of East Kentucky Avenue. That's not far from the intersection with Alameda Avenue.

According to APD, the man was shot in his leg at about 10 p.m. after he confronted the suspects who were attempting to steal his car.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment but is expected to survive, APD said.

The suspects, described as a group of teens, ran away on foot. Officers were combing the area looking for them and potential witnesses.

They also asked that residents check their surveillance or doorbell cameras for any footage of the incident or suspects.

