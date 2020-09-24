Affidavit: Suspect shot man after confrontation in liquor store parking lot

The shooting took place after the suspect's companion attempted to take a bag from a car in the parking lot, the affidavit says.

DENVER — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a man on Tuesday evening, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

DPD said that Samuel Anthony, 22, faces a charge of first-degree attempted murder.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers responded to 3455 West 10th Avenue around 4:41 p.m. for a reported shooting and found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot injury to his right wrist.

During an interview at the hospital, the victim said he and another person went to the liquor store after work at the same time as a Hispanic male in his late teens, the affidavit says.

The victim and the teen made their respective purchases and returned to the parking lot, the affidavit says.

The victim said that he and his friend confronted the teen after he removed a bag from the back seat of their vehicle, according to the affidavit.

During the confrontation, one of the men sprayed the teen with mace, and the teen responded by telling a second person to get a gun, the affidavit says.

The second person, described as a white male in his late teens, pulled out a handgun with an extended magazine and pointed it at the victim and his friend, the affidavit says.

Both teens then pulled out in a black four-door car onto West 10th Avenue, went around the block and reentered the parking lot from North Knox Court, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says the white teen, who was driving, fired gunshots from the car and hit the victim in the wrist.

According to the affidavit, surveillance video shows the Hispanic teen taking the bag out of the vehicle the victim was in, and shows the white teen pulling a handgun from his waistband and manipulating the slide.

The surveillance video also shows a handgun being fired out of the driver side of the car towards the victim and the other man, the affidavit says.

The BMW was located by officers just after midnight on Wednesday, the affidavit says.