Man in critical condition after shooting; suspect claimed he was intruder, police say

Emily Janis Strunk, 25, claimed she shot the victim after he broke into her apartment and assaulted another man inside, who was also arrested, Aurora Police said.

AURORA, Colo — Two suspects were arrested and face attempted murder charges after a man they reported as an intruder was shot, Aurora Police Department said Tuesday.

Officers responded at 12:23 a.m. on July 21 to 15000 block of East 13th Avenue after police said a woman called and said she shot a man who broke into her apartment.

Police said the woman, identified as 25-year-old Emily Janis Strunk, reported shooting the man who she previously had a relationship with after he forced his way inside and assaulted another man in the apartment.

The man Strunk claimed was assaulted by the intruder was identified as 27-year-old Kevin Lee Wertin.

The man who was shot remains in critical condition from the gunshot injury, and police are not releasing his identity at this time.

At the time of the incident, police said Strunk was detained and released pending further investigation.

During the investigation, police developed information that led them to arrest both Strunk and Wertin, who now each face one count of attempted first-degree murder, according to police.

No other information on the case was immediately available.

The shooting is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

