Man shot multiple times inside Evans home expected to survive

A suspect in the shooting has been arrested. Police said the victim and suspect knew each other.

EVANS, Colo. — A man is expected to survive after the Evans Police Department (EPD) said he was shot multiple times inside his home on Friday.

The suspect, identified as Shnitson Kerlegrand, 28, had previously been in a relationship with the victim, EPD said. Kerlegrand was arrested and is facing a charge of attempted murder.

EPD said around 12:30 p.m. a man called police from the 700 block of 39th Street in Evans and said he had been shot.

Officers responded and found a 50-year-old man, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, EPD said. Police said they administered care until UCHealth EMS arrived. The victim was taken to North Colorado Medical Center and rushed into surgery, said police.

After further investigation, EPD said they found out the shooting had happened inside a home in the 900 block of 40th Street, about three blocks from where the victim was found.

Police said after a search, they found Kerlegrand hiding a short distance away and took the suspect into custody after a short foot chase.

Those with more information are asked to contact EPD at (970) 339-2441.

Additionally, people can contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded, and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

> More information about Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional NoCo Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

