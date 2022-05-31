Man on the run after shooting man during carjacking, police say

Cole Graves smashed through a train crossing gate while fleeing in the stolen car, Greeley Police said.

GREELEY, Colo. — A man who is wanted for shooting another man and stealing his car led police on a chase in Greeley, during which he barreled through a closed railroad crossing arm seconds before a train came through, according to the Greeley Police Department (GPD).

Cole Graves, 33, is still on the run, GPD said.

Officers were initially called to a home in the 2100 block of 5th Avenue just before 10 a.m. Monday, for a report of an incident involving a gun.

Two residents of the home reported that a neighbor, identified as Graves, was in one of their vehicles trying to steal it, police said.

One of them confronted Graves and told him he was going to call the police. At that point, according to GPD, Graves pulled out a gun and threatened the victim.

A second victim exited the home and Graves also threatened him with a gun before walking away from the home, according to police. The residents then called 911.

A short time later, Graves was located and officers chased him on foot. During that chase, Graves encountered a man who was washing his car in the 2000 block alley between 5th and 6th Avenue, GPD said.

Graves shot the victim and stole his car, according to police. Officers located the victim with a gunshot wound to a lower extremity. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive, police said.

Graves was spotted again in the stolen vehicle and officers began chasing him, GPD said. The pursuit ended when Graves broke through railroad crossing arms seconds before a train came through the intersection. Officers were unable to follow.

>Video below: Carjacking suspect smashes through railroad crossing during chase

Graves was last seen headed east on 18th Street from 4th Avenue in the stolen gray 1999 Toyota Corolla with Colorado license plate HOC 779, according to GPD. The vehicle has heavy windshield damage.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Brunmeier at 970-351-5352.