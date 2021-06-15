Man shot by Greeley Police during standoff

A man was injured after a standoff with police on Monday night.

GREELEY, Colo. — A man was shot and injured by Greeley Police (GPD) after he pointed a gun at officers during a standoff, according to the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT).

At 7:44 p.m., GPD responded to the 400 block of North 35th Avenue for a report of a disturbance and possible burglary, police said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 57-year-old man who was uncooperative with law enforcement and barricaded himself inside his trailer, according to a release from GPD.

At 8:25 p.m., the man stepped out of his trailer with a weapon and pointed it at officers, the release said. A GPD officer fired a single shot and the man went back inside, according to police.

Officers tried multiple times to make contact with the man, police said. The man told dispatch he would shoot it out with officers if they did not leave his property, according to police.

At 9:14 p.m., the man appeared at his front door with a weapon for a second time and pointed the weapon at officers, the release said.

The man was shot by officers and transported to the Northern Colorado Medical Center for treatment, according to police. No update on the man's condition was provided Tuesday morning.

The shooting is under investigation by the 19th Judicial CIRT.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Weld County Sheriff’s Office Det. Nick Kollath (970) 400-2822.

Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

