Man shot while driving on I-225

Aurora police are investigating a shooting that happened on the interstate Saturday morning.

AURORA, Colo. — At around 8 a.m. Saturday, a man was shot while driving northbound on Interstate 225 near Alameda, said Aurora Police Department (APD) via Twitter.

According to APD, the victim had minor injuries and was released from the hospital after being treated.

Police are looking for several suspects who were driving a black Kia sedan and wearing ski masks, said APD.

APD is currently looking over surveillance footage but asked witnesses or anyone with information to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers Colorado.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

