Aurora Police Department looking for suspect who shot, killed man

Aurora Police said a man is dead after being shot in the 1900 block of North Del Mar Parkway Saturday night.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) are investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of North Del Mar Parkway that left a 26-year-old man dead.

APD said the initial call came in around 9:18 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived to the location they located a 26-year-old man who had been shot in an alleyway.

The 26-year-old was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. APD said the man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The identity of the 26-year-old will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office after he has been positively identified and his next-of-kin has been notified.

APD said they are canvassing the area where the man was shot to gather evidence in the case.

The shooter has not been located, according to APD. Police are asking anyone with information in the case to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

This is the second deadly shooting in Aurora this weekend. Police investigated a shooting at the Hyatt House Hotel near Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street that left one person dead and three other injured.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

