LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man was found guilty for murdering a man who police say paid him for a stolen car using counterfeit bills.

According to a release from the First Judicial District Attorney, Keevin Bell II, 34, was found guilty of first degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, first degree burglary and aggravated motor vehicle theft for the June 2017 crime.

Bell lived in Kansas City, Kansas in June 2017, the release says. His girlfriend, Cortnee Eaglen was meeting with her probation officer in Jefferson County.

The pair drove to Colorado for the meeting in a stolen Jeep, according to the release.

While in Colorado, the release says Bell and Eaglen stole a Mazda and then tried to sell the previously-stolen Jeep.

The release says Eaglen began negotiating the sale with someone she knew, 25-year-old Jesse Robinson. A friend of Robinson's eventually met with Bell and gave him $200 of counterfeit bills to buy the Jeep.

The next day, the release says Bell realized the money was counterfeit and started looking for Robinson to recover the Jeep or to get the money.

Bell found Robinson at a motel in Lakewood. According to the release, after an argument, Bell shot Robinson in the head, killing him.

Robinson’s body was found at the Big Bunny motel at 6218 W. Colfax by a maintenance worker at around 10 a.m. on June 29, 2017. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bell and Eaglin had returned to Kansas and were arrested by Lakewood police detectives.

Eaglen pleaded guilty to conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder for her part in the crime. She will be sentenced on March 15 and faces 20 - 40 years in prison.

Bell will also be sentenced on March 1. The release says he will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

