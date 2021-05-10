Man killed in Denver shooting

A man died after being shot on East 40th Ave. near the I-70 exit at Peoria St., Denver Police said.

DENVER — No arrests have been made in the deadly shooting of a man on Sunday, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

DPD said officers responded at 4:44 a.m. to a shooting in the 12000 block of East 40th Avenue, and discovered a victim with a gunshot injury. That's located near the I-70 exit at Peoria Street.

At 10:28 p.m., DPD said the victim was pronounced dead. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will identify the victim.

DPD did not provide any suspect information.

UPDATE: The victim in this incident has been pronounced deceased. Again, anyone with information regarding this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at (720)913-7867 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 10, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

