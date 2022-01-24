Lakewood Police investigating after man shot at motel

Lakewood Police said officers are searching for the suspect or suspects involved in a shooting that left a man wounded.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department said officers are investigating after a man was shot at a motel on Monday.

The shooting happened just before noon at Trail's End Motel on 9025 W. Colfax Ave., police said.

A man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, and police did not immediately provide any additional information on his condition.

The suspect or suspects drove away from the scene, and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 303-987-7111.

Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

