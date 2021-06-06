Man shot in Montclair neighborhood Sunday night

Police haven't released any details about a potential suspect in the shooting.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person with serious injuries Sunday night.

According to a tweet from the department, the man was shot in the 1400 block of North Jersey Street. That is near East Colfax Avenue and North Monaco Parkway in Denver's Montclair neighborhood.

He was transported to the hospital. Police did not have an update on his condition Sunday night.

They also weren't able to release any details about what led up to the shooting or about any potential suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

