DENVER — A man was shot and wounded near the Colorado State Capitol building in downtown Denver at about noon on Friday, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department (DPD).

In the tweet, DPD said the shooting happened in the area of East Colfax Avenue and Grant Street.

A man was transported to the hospital from the area for treatment of a gunshot wound, according to DPD. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting, and DPD said they have no information to share yet about a potential suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

