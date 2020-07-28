Police investigate early morning shooting near Coors Field

1 man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting near Coors Field.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a shooting that took place near Park Avenue West and Wazee Street early Tuesday. That's just north of Coors Field in Downtown Denver.

One man was transported to an area hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, according to a tweet sent out from DPD.

Police did not release any suspect information.

ALERT: #Denver officers are investigating a shooting at Park Ave W and Wazee. One adult male victim was transported to the hospital with what appears to be non life threatening injuries. Updates will be posted as they become available. pic.twitter.com/J7G5U4PKdi — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 28, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.