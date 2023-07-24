Man who shot neighbor through wall sentenced

Sally Strelicki has significant ongoing injuries after the shooting Oct. 2, 2021 at her apartment in Centennial.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A man has been sentenced after being convicted of shooting his neighbor through her apartment wall in October 2021.

Mickel McLean, 28, was sentenced Monday to five years of community corrections.

Sally Strelicki was put on life support after the shooting Oct. 2, 2021 at her apartment on South Ivy Way in Centennial. She has significant ongoing physical injuries, her boyfriend said at the sentencing hearing Monday.

Strelecki was standing in her kitchen preparing pet food when a bullet came through the wall and hit her in the back of the head, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said at the time.

McLean was in the adjacent apartment and told investigators he was involved in an argument with his girlfriend when the gun he was holding went off, hitting the wall to the neighboring unit, ASCO said.

According to the arrest affidavit, McLean and his girlfriend both initially said the two of them began pulling on an armful of clothing in McLean's arms when the gun fired.

When interviewed separately, McLean's girlfriend told investigators that he told her to tell "the story of the accidental discharge" but that "did not really happen," the affidavit says.

She continued, saying McLean "charged" her as she stood in the bedroom closet and hit her in the face, according to the affidavit. She said Mclean then grabbed the handgun, pointed it at her from several feet away and fired a single shot, the affidavit says.

According to court documents, McLean was found guilty in May 2023 of multiple charges, including:

second-degree assault

illegal discharge of a firearm

third-degree assault

three counts of reckless endangerment

