Man shot outside Aurora store

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are investigating a shooting that left one man in the hospital Friday night.
The Aurora Police Department (APD) said it learned of the shooting outside the Dollar Tree northeast of the intersection of East Hampden Avenue and South Chambers Road at around 9:17 p.m.
APD said the victim was taken to the hospital, but did not have any information about his condition.
No suspect information has been released, but police said it appears to be an isolated incident between people who know each other.
This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS