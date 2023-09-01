Police to provide update after officer shot man connected to truck associated with road rage shooting

Keith Mosley was shot once but survived. He was shot after a reported road rage incident last Friday.

DENVER — Denver Police (DPD) will provide an update Friday after an officer shot a man last week who was holding a woman hostage after a road rage shooting was reported.

The man, Keith Mosley, was taken to the hospital for treatment and faces numerous charges including attempted murder, assault and kidnapping. He was released from the hospital Monday and booked into the Denver Jail.

According to Denver Police, around 5:30 p.m. Aug. 25, someone called 911 to report a road rage shooting in the area of Interstate 25 and Colfax Avenue.

The victim followed the suspect's truck to the area of 47th Avenue and Josephine Street, and reported being shot at multiple times while following him, DPD said.

The driver who was shot at was not injured, but his car was hit by gunshots near I-25 and Colfax, and again near the I-25 exchange with Interstate 70, according to police.

Officers went to that area and found the truck abandoned and began conducting surveillance. Around 11 p.m., according to DPD, multiple people exited a house, got into the truck and drove off.

When officers attempted a traffic stop, someone inside the vehicle fired at them. Eventually they used "forced stop methods" and the truck's driver crashed in the 3500 block of York Street.

They attempted to take the people inside the vehicle into custody. When Mosley got out, he was holding a woman hostage and threatening to kill her, DPD said. According to DPD, officers believed Mosley had a gun, and a single officer fired a one shot, which hit him.

Mosley and the woman both fell to the ground, but Mosley did not immediately separate from the woman, DPD said. Eventually both were taken into custody and transported for medical treatment.

DPD said the woman was treated for a cut to her lower body that they believed was related to the crash.

In addition to Mosley, four other people in the vehicle were arrested. Three were arrested on unrelated warrants.

Julio Cesar Salomon-Madera, 33, was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder related to the original road rage and shooting.