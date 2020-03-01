AURORA, Colo. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man's body was found in an alley early Friday morning, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

Officers with the APD responded to a report of a man suffering from a head injury in the alley in the 1400 block of Havana Street, just south of East Colfax Avenue just before 2 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived they located the victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He died from his injuries, APD said.

KUSA

Anyone with information to call Agent H. Graw at 303-739-6213.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. That tip line is operated 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

