ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man was shot in the chest and arm while walking in the area of 72nd Avenue and Pecos Street early Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ASCO).

Deputies responded to that area just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, for a report of a man with a gunshot wound, the post says. No information was provided about the man's condition.

Their preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was walking south on Pecos Street near 72nd Avenue when he was struck by gunfire. The gunfire possibly came from a vehicle traveling south on Pecos Street, according to ACSO.

Anyone with information should call the ACSO Detective Division at (303) 288-1535 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 with any tips or information.

Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

