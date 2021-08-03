Man killed in stabbing at Leadville home

A man was fatally stabbed on July 14 at a home on Mt. Elbert Drive in Leadville.

LEADVILLE, Colo. — A man has been arrested for second-degree murder in connection with the killing of another man in Leadville.

Jared Brown, 33, is accused of stabbing the man to death with a Swiss army knife on the morning of July 14 at a home in the 1500 block of Mt. Elbert Drive, according to an arrest affidavit from the Lake County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).

According to the affidavit, Brown was the one who called 911 to report the stabbing and when deputies arrived he was walking toward them with his hands up. He was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies then located another man, lying in the grass next to the house in the fetal position. There was a bloodstain on the man's shirt and deputies saw no signs of life, the affidavit says.

They called for medical assistance and then went into the home where they discovered a large pool of blood in the kitchen near a red Swiss army knife.

During a 911 call, Brown said he and the other man were "arguing and wrestling around" and that the man was stabbed in the lungs, the affidavit says, and "was "bleeding really bad."

Brown said after the stabbing he got his phone and called 911 and then waited in his car, the affidavit says.

Brown is charged with the following:

Second-degree murder

Violent crime causing serious bodily injury or death

Violent crime - use of weapon

The two violent crime charges are sentence enhancers.

He's due in court for a first appearance on Aug. 13.