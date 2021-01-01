Man stabbed outside Westminster convenience store dies, police said

The man was only identified as a person in his early 20s.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A man in his 20s died after being stabbed in front of a Westminster convenience store near 75th Street and Sheridan Boulevard after being confronted as he walked outside by two people, Westminster Police (WPD) said.

WPD officer responded to a Circle K located at 7584 Sheridan Blvd. at 6:20 p.m. where they found family member's of the stabbing victim on scene.

Sgt. Trevor Materasso, WPD, said family told police the stabbing may be gang related, but investigators are still working on that detail.

Police said the suspects left in a car, but said they have conflicting information on the make, model and license plate of the car, so they won't release more information until investigators can confirm those details.

Materasso could only describe the victim as a man in his early 20s. Westminster Fire Department transported the victim and he died from his injuries.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.