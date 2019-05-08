PARKER, Colorado — Two men have been arrested after a deadly stabbing in Parker.

According to a tweet from the Parker Police Department, officers responded to the 8400 block of Rabbitbrush Way for a fight in progress just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

The tweet said a man was taken to a hospital, where he died. He had been stabbed, according to a police spokesperson.

Police said two male suspects took off in a black four-door Honda Accord.

They were arrested that same night.

Police haven't said what connection there is between the suspects and the victim. No names have been released.

