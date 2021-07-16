Man tries to steal jet at Centennial airport on Wednesday

After jumping a fence, Douglas County Sheriff's Office said a man tried to steal a jet to go to Hawaii.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A man was arrested on Wednesday for attempting to steal a jet at the Centennial Airport, claiming he was trying to fly to Hawaii, said Douglas County Sherriff's Office (DCSO).

Around 1:15 p.m. Sterlin Love, 30 jumped the south fence at Centennial Airport, said DCSO and walked onto the taxiway near runway 35R of a Jetstream Gulf 6.

The jet was stopped and Love walked up on the steps of the plane to attempt to board, the crew did not let him on.

They notified Arapahoe County Sherriff's Office who determined it was DCSO jurisdiction.

He was turned over to DCSO who said they arrested him. Love was booked for 1st degree aggravated motor vehicle theft. DCSO said they are not filing charges until July 20, and that Love is in jail on a $10,000 bond.

DCSO said it was unclear if he was trying to catch a free ride or fly the aircraft himself.

