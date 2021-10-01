Man arrested after stealing chainsaw at gunpoint, truck at knifepoint, Westminster police say

Police said they were called to the 5100 block of 81st Place Friday, where a man had stolen a chainsaw while showing a handgun.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A man was arrested Friday night after robbing two people of a chainsaw and a truck, threatening them with weapons, Westminster police said.

According to the Westminster Police Department (WPD), officers responded to a call in the 5100 block of 81st Place, where a man had stolen a chainsaw while showing a handgun.

When officers arrived, WPD said witnesses told them that that the same man had run to 78th Avenue and Yates Street and stole a Chevrolet pickup, this time armed with a large knife.

Hopkins began driving away, WPD said, and he continued on to the area of 79th Street and Sheridan Boulevard when they attempted a traffic stop.

Police said after driving over curbs and grassy areas, the man ended up crashing the vehicle into a tree and a fence. He then took off running, said WPD.

WPD said they chased him down, and he is now in custody and faces multiple felony charges.

The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Archie Hopkins.

No one was injured, WPD said.

