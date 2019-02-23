WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A death investigation is underway after a man stopped breathing and then died early Saturday morning while fighting with Weld County deputies, law enforcement said.

According to the Weld County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to a home in unincorporated Weld County just before 2 a.m. in reference for an unwanted person. When they got on scene, a physical altercation happened between deputies and a man. The man stopped breathing during the scuffle, deputies said.

CPR was administered by those deputies on scene until emergency medical staff arrived and pronounced the man dead, the Sheriff's Office said. The man's identity is not being released by law enforcement at this time.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team will be handling the investigation in the man's death. More details are expected to be released as they become available.

It hasn't been made clear where in unincorporated Weld County this incident occurred. This story will be updated.

