A man who had been holed up inside an Englewood home for more than 12 hours peacefully surrendered early Thursday morning.

The standoff in the 4100 block of S. Galapago Street involving a 28-year-old began about 8 a.m. Wednesday. He surrendered without incident around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, a spokesperson for Englewood police said.

The unnamed man, who police said was suicidal, was alone inside a home with a firearm of some kind.

Englewood police said that early negotiations weren't able to get him out so Englewood PD's SWAT team intervened. As police negotiated with the man the 4100 block of S. Galapago Street and S. Huron Street were closed and the surrounding was evacuated.

