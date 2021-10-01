Man wanted after pointing pellet gun at officer, Lafayette Police say

The man stole a pellet gun from Walmart and menaced a Starbucks manager before leading police on a pursuit, according to police.

LAFAYETTE, Colorado — A man is wanted after a incident on Friday that involved him stealing a pellet gun, menacing a store manager, pointing the pellet gun at an officer and leading a pursuit, according to Lafayette Police Department (LPD).

Around 2:30 p.m., the suspect went into the Walmart at 745 U.S. 287 and stole a pellet gun, Deputy Chief Brian Rosipajla said.

The suspect then left Walmart in his vehicle and drove to the to Starbucks at 1137 Diamond Circle in the same parking lot, LPD said.

The manager of the Starbucks reported she was sitting in her vehicle when the suspect pulled up next to her and exposed the pellet gun, which looked like a long gun, according to LPD.

The manager reported she went into the store and locked it after the man talked about shooting and killing, LPD said.

It was not known that the gun was not real until after the incident took place, according to Rosipajla.

The suspect then left in his vehicle, and a second witness reported seeing the suspect leaning out of the vehicle yelling about shooting and killing, according to LPD.

Officers responded to the area, including one that stopped on a median on 287 that saw the suspect's vehicle approaching from the south, according to LPD.

The officer reported seeing a shirtless man who pointed what appeared to be a long gun at him, LPD said.

The officer returned to his vehicle, and LPD said he then began pursuing the suspect after he passed to try to initiate a stop.

While officers were pursuing, they reported seeing the suspect pointing the pellet gun out of his vehicle and at others, according to LPD.

LPD said officers pursued the suspect onto Baseline Road, and then 111th Street.

Around 111th Street and Starline Avenue, LPD said the suspect threw the pellet gun out of the window.

Officers pursued until East County Line Road, where LPD said the decided to end the pursuit in the interest of public safety.

LPD said the only description they have of the suspect is that he was a shirtless, white man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

