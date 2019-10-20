DENVER — Police are asking for help finding a man wanted for killing someone in northeast Denver.

According to a Crime Stoppers bulletin released Saturday, 51-year-old Michael Steven Harrison (pictured above) is wanted for a homicide that happened at the Super 8 Motel on East 36th Avenue, just west of Quebec Street.

Police said it happened on or about Friday, October 18. Harrison was driving a 2002 Mercedes CV convertible (pictured below), with Florida license plate WJQ2K.

No information about the victim or the circumstances of the homicide have been released.

Denver Police Department

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).