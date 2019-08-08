DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is asking for help locating a man they said is wanted for kidnapping and felony menacing related to an incident Thursday morning.

Roger Reynolds, 26, is also accused of firing a weapon at about 8 a.m. at the Motel 6 located at 3050 West 49th Avenue, according to a Crime Stoppers bulletin released by DPD.

At some point, Reynolds and the victim left the Motel 6 and were in a vehicle together. The victim got out of the vehicle and made contact with police near 6300 Julian Street in Denver.

Roger Reynolds

Denver Police Dept.

She was not injured, a spokesperson for Denver police said. He also said that the victim and Reynolds are known to one another.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tippers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

