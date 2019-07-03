DENVER — Over the past six years, a man has been sexually assaulting other men in his vehicle, possibly by posing as a driver in the Lower Downtown area, according to a release from the Denver Police Department.

There have been numerous incidents since 2013, and investigators believe the assaults are related. Police did not say how many assaults had been reported.

It appears that the suspect targets men who are walking alone in the Lower Downtown area, around the time that the bars are closing (1:30-3 a.m), the news release said. He did not appear to target the men based on their sexual preference, police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with dark or salt and pepper colored hair, and a high-pitched voice. He speaks both English and Spanish with an accent, according to police. The vehicle description has changed during the years, but the most vehicle he's associated with is a tan minivan.

Police are concerned that there may be additional victims who have not reported their assault. Victims are strongly encouraged to contact DPD by calling the Denver Police Department’s Sex Crime Unit at 720-913-6040, or by visiting www.SeekthenSpeak.org, where they can report the sexual assault online, including anonymously, and find out about other resources.

Anyone with information about the suspect, is asked to call 720-913-7867, where they can remain anonymous.

