DENVER — The Denver Police Department released photos Friday of a man they said stole several TVs worth $3,700.

He's wanted for felony theft, according to a Crime Stoppers bulletin.

Between April and July of 2019, the man entered multiple large apartment complexes’ common areas in the Highlands neighborhood and removed the TVs the bulletin says.

Denver Police Dept.

He's described as a Hispanic man between 30 and 40 years old, with short black hair. He also wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

