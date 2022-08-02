Man wanted in suspected hate crime in Aurora

The suspect was accused telling the victims they "don't belong here" after hearing them speak Spanish and spraying gas on them, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police were trying to identify a man in a suspected bias-motivated crime at a gas station on July 23.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said the man confronted two customers who were speaking Spanish at about 11 p.m. at the Rocket Gas Station in the 1100 block of South Havana Street.

The man told the victims they "don't belong here" and followed them to their car, according to police.

He sprayed the victims with gasoline and looked for a lighter to set them on fire but did not find one, police said. The suspect then threw a rock threw the back window of the victims' vehicle and stole their keys.

The victims suffered minor injuries, police said.

The man was described as being about 20 to 25 years old, and between 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He was driving a gray Dodge Charger GT with black trim.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 303-627-1661 or StopHate@auroragov.org.

Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

