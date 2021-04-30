Man left the country for planned vacation after assaulting wife, sheriff's office says

Nathan Gustafson did not return from the trip as scheduled, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man accused of assaulting and nearly killing his wife left the country for a planned vacation in the days after the incident and did not return as scheduled, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) who said a warrant has now been issued for his arrest.

Last week, a woman reported to JCSO that her husband, 44-year-old Nathan Gustafson, assaulted her and strangled her at their Confifer home on April 19.

She was seriously hurt and JCSO said the strangulation "almost resulted in death."

Immediately after the incident was reported, Gustafson left the country for a planned vacation prior to a warrant being issued for his arrest, the sheriff's office said.

He did not return when he was originally scheduled, according to authorities.

Gustafson is now wanted on a warrant with nationwide extradition for the following charges:

Second-degree attempted murder

Two first-degree assault

Anyone who has information on Gustafson’s whereabouts is asked to call the JCSO tip line at 303-271-5612, or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship you can get help through local law enforcement, and if you live in Jefferson County you can get helpful resources from PorchLight, A Family Justice Center.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS