RIFLE, Colo. — A man who was initially pulled over for an active warrant was shot and killed by officers in Rifle on Monday night, according to a release from the Garfield County Sheriff's Office.

Officers from the Rifle Police Department stopped the man's car on the Colorado River bridge between the Interstate 70 exit and Whiteriver Avenue, police said in a release Monday night.

After two officers made contact with the suspect, he showed a weapon and refused to comply with directives, the release from the sheriff's office says.

Officers fired shots and struck the man, the release says. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Rifle police said a weapon was found at the scene.

No officers were hurt. The Ninth Judicial District and a Critical Incident team have been appointed to investigate.

Both officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the shooting, as is standard procedure.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS