COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The man who's accused of shooting and wounding a Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) officer earlier this month has been arrested.

Randy Bishop was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 26 after officers with CSPD received a tip about his location.

Officers arrived in the 900 block of Tammany Drive and spotted Bishop driving a blue Mercedes. He was arrested without incident.

Bishop had been on the run since Saturday, Jan. 11. Just before midnight on that day, an officer with CSPD initiated a traffic stop for an expired license plate registration near the intersection of Galley Road and Arrawanna Street.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Bishop, shot at officers who returned fire.

CSPD identified the officers involved as Officer Christina Mattox and Officer Beau Becker.

Becker was shot, but has been released from the hospital, CSPD said. He has been with the department since Jan. 11, 2016

Mattox, who was not hurt, has been employed with the CSPD since Nov. 26, 2018.

Bishop drove away from the scene and was later involved in a traffic crash at Pikes Peak Avenue and Dunsmere Street, but fled the scene, according to CSPD.

Bishop was also wanted for November 2019 case Colorado Springs in which he escaped the custody of a CSPD detective while at Memorial Hospital, according to a bulletin from the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers.

In that incident, the CSPD detective pursued Bishop down a hospital hall and a physical altercation ensued, according to the bulletin.

During the altercation, Bishop assaulted the detective and took control of the detective’s firearm and fired at least one shot, the bulletin says.

Bishop was booked into El Paso County Criminal Justice Center, for the following charges stemming from several different incidents in El Paso County and Colorado Springs.

Unlawful distribution, manufacture, dispensing or sale of a controlled substance

Robbery

Second-degree assault

Second-degree kidnapping

Second-degree assault

Felony menacing

Child abuse

Attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer

First-degree assault

Escape

First-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft

Disarming a peace officer

Robbery

Attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer

First-degree assault on a peace officer

Attempt to commit murder in the first-degree

