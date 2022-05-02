Gunman who ambushed Arvada officer died after good Samaritan shot him 5 times, autopsy report says

Good Samaritan Johnny Hurley was killed when another officer mistook him for the gunman.

ARVADA, Colo. — The man who ambushed an Arvada police officer last summer suffered five gunshot wounds when a good Samaritan opened fire on him, according to an autopsy report made public Monday.

Ronald Troyke, 59, shot and killed officer Gordon Beesley in Olde Town Arvada on June 21. Troyke then returned to his truck and grabbed a different weapon, opening fire on police vehicles, before he was shot and killed by Johnny Hurley. Hurley, 40, had been in a nearby business and ran to the area after hearing gunfire.

Hurley picked up Troyke’s gun and was holding it when another Arvada officer shot and killed him. That officer mistook Hurley for the gunman who had shot Beesley.

Troyke suffered gunshot wounds to the right shoulder, left arm, and right hip, and was also hit twice in the left side of the back, according to the autopsy report obtained by 9Wants to Know under Colorado’s open records law. Two of the wounds damaged vital organs.

Troyke had THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, in his system, according to the report.

Surveillance camera footage made public last year showed Troyke run up behind Beesley, who was on foot, and shoot him twice.

Police investigators said Troyke’s writings and his YouTube viewing history showed a hatred of police officers.

Hurley was hailed as a hero. The officer who shot him was cleared of criminal wrongdoing by District Attorney Alexis King in November.

