FORT COLLINS, Colo. —

The 20-year-old man who admitted to causing a crash that killed a daughter and her father on Thanksgiving Day last year has been sentenced to 70 years in prison, according to the Larimer County District Attorney’s Office.

Marcos Orozco pleaded guilty earlier this year to two counts of second-degree murder and second-degree burglary — a plea bargain that removed the initial first-degree murder charges against him that would have carried a life sentence.

According to Fort Collins Police Services, Orozco stole guns from a pawn shop in the 2900 block of South College Avenue at around 3:35 a.m. on Nov. 22.

Later that morning, police said a caller told them they saw guns in a suspicious vehicle at Caribou Drive and Arctic Fox Drive. When officers arrived at the area, police said they tried to talk to the person inside the car, but the person drove away.

Officers did not pursue the suspect, but later encountered him again following a report of a multi-vehicle crash at East Harmony Road and Boardwalk Drive at around 10 a.m.

Fort Collins resident Nicole Nees, 38, and her father, John Nees, 55, were killed in the crash.

After the wreck, police said the suspect’s car flew out of the road and into a nearby business. Orozco was arrested shortly thereafter.

According to court records, Orozco has a criminal history in Colorado dating back to 2015, when he was arrested for driving under the influence. He was been convicted of careless driving, and accused of aggravated motor vehicle theft and stalking.

