WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A death investigation is underway after a man stopped breathing and then died early Saturday morning while fighting with Weld County deputies, law enforcement said.

According to the Weld County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to a home in the 4700 block of Everglade Court in Hill-N-Park in unincorporated Weld County just before 2 a.m. in reference for an unwanted person. When they got on scene at 1:49 a.m., a physical altercation ignited between the deputies and a man. The man stopped breathing during the scuffle, deputies said.

CPR was administered by those deputies on scene until emergency medical staff arrived and pronounced the man dead, the Sheriff's Office said.

The man has been identified as Isaias Rodriguez, 33, of Greeley. His cause of death will be released at the end of the forensic investigation.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team will be handling the investigation in the man's death. More details are expected to be released as they become available.

