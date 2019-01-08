DENVER — A man who killed two people when he crashed into their car while traveling more than 160 mph was sentenced to 48 years in prison, the Denver District Attorney's office said Thursday.

Ernie Crawley pleaded guilty in May to one count of second-degree murder for both victims and one count of DUI. Police said Crawley appeared impaired after the crash, and according to the probable cause statement, was slurring his speech, had bloodshot eyes and his breath had a strong smell of alcohol.

He was driving 163 mph on eastbound Interstate 70 at Interstate 225 on February 18, 2018 when he struck a car killing 24-year-old Brandi Wilson and 21-year-old Sean Moler. Quinton Kopang, who was driving the car that Crawley struck, survived the crash.

The three childhood friends were driving home to Bennett from downtown Denver.

Wilson and Moler both grew up in Bennett, according to their former school superintendent, Robin Purdy.

Purdy said Moler graduated Bennett High School in 2015. She said he was a track star who ran hurdles and set several school records. Purdy said Moler was a very positive student, always willing to help in the classroom, and a role model in sports and academics for other students.

Purdy said Wilson graduated from Bennett High School in 2012. Teachers remember her as a friendly student who was part of a very close-knit class. Purdy said Wilson played volleyball for her school, but also coached younger players through a local rec center in Bennett.

Purdy said after Wilson finished college, she worked as a para-professional in the Bennett School District and in Denver.

“Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the precious young people killed in this horrendous tragedy,” said District Attorney Beth McCann. “I want to thank the team from my office for the excellent work they did in holding the defendant accountable. We cannot bring these young people back but we can bring justice to their memories”

Crawley’s passenger, Anna McCullough, who was 45 years old at the time, also sustained serious injuries in the crash.

